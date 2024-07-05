Zdeno Chára to compete in his first full-distance triathlon this weekend at Challenge Roth

Zdeno Chára, a.k.a “the Big Z,” is a Stanley Cup winning former NHL player who is enjoying the swim-bike-run life in his retirement from hockey. After playing 1,680 games in the NHL, the most for a defenceman, the 46-year-old turned his sights on marathon and triathlon racing last year. The 6’9″ (2.06 m) star played in the NHL for 24 years, went to five Olympic Games and captained the Boston Bruins for all 14 years he played with the team. He won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenceman in 2009 and led his team to the Stanley Cup finals in 2011, 2013 and 2019, with the team winning the cup in 2011.

Did half-distance tri in 2023

In December 2023 we got to see Chára compete in his first half-distance triathlon at Clash Daytona. On Sunday he’ll be doubling the distance as he competes at Challenge Roth.

Born in Slovakia, he debuted in 1997 with the New York Islanders. Chára became a dominant force with the Ottawa Senators before his defining tenure with the Boston Bruins, where he served as captain from 2006 to 2020. Known for his powerful slapshot and physical play, he concluded his career with stints at the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, retiring as one of hockey’s greats.

Marathons and triathlons

Now as an endurance athlete, Zee has run nine marathons, including a 3:19 in New York followed up six days later with a 3:11 in London. His PR is 3: 09. He recently finished the Ironman 70.3 Massachusetts in 5: 01: 51. Bob Babbitt caught up with the hockey star turned triathlete as part of the Breakfast with Bob Challenge Roth Edition 2024.

At Clash Daytona, he won the men’s 40+ Clydesdale category with a 5:03:45 finishing time.