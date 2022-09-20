Zoe Bäckstedt destroys Wollongong 2022 Junior women’s chrono course to pluck gold for Great Britain

The third day of competition at the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships in New South Wales, Australia, saw the junior athletes roll the final time trials of the competition. Brit Zoe Bäckstedt, the reigning Junior road race champion, destroyed the course, winning gold after coming second last year. Bäckstedt’s father Magnus won the 2004 Paris-Rouabaix. Her ride was phenomenal, as she beat the silver medalist by 1:35 over 14.1 km. The top Canadian was Pénélope Primeau.

🌈🌈🌈 A time trial for the history books. @Backstedt_Zoe is your junior time trial world champion. The brit smashed the 14.1 kilometer course in Wollongong, finishing over a minute and a half ahead of the next fastest rider. What a ride! Congrats, Zoe! pic.twitter.com/9G4psj2QW5 — EF Education-TIBCO-SVB (@EF_TIBCO_SVB) September 20, 2022

You can watch the Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships at FloBikes.

The Course

The route was a short, sweet 14.1 km with a single time check atop the climb of Dunfries Avenue at the 7 km mark.

The Canadian contingent was Pénélope Primeau and Eloise Camire. Camire launched first.

Germany’s Justyna Czapla had just beat Belgian Febe Jooris’s time when Bäckstedt, the last rider to start, appeared over her shoulder and smashed the best time.

Wollongong 2022 Junior Women’s Time Trial

Gold) Zoe Bäckstedt (Great Britain) 18:26

Silver) Justyna Czapla (Germany) +1:36

Bronze) Febe Jooris (Belgium) +1:48

22) Pénélope Primeau +2:49

28) Eloise Camire