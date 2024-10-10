Zoe Bäckstedt leads Simac Tour–but has lost all her teammates

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon SRAM) is having a great Simac Ladies Tour, after winning the opening time trial and taking the lead—but the same can’t be said for her teammates. Chloe Dygert, the American cyclist from Canyon SRAM, surprised many with her 10th place finish in the time trial at the Simac Ladies Tour, a performance considered underwhelming for a two-time world champion. The reason behind her unexpected result? She was competing with a broken nose.

Dygert finished TT with broken nose

Despite completing the time trial, Dygert did not participate in the second stage of the race. Her team revealed that the injury occurred prior to the opening time trial, prompting her decision to withdraw for recovery. Social media posts indicated that she suffered the fracture after an unfortunate incident involving a door.

She wouldn’t start Stage 2, which saw Bäckstedt keep the lead—the day was won by Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx – Protime). She wasn’t the only DNS on the German team. Maike van der Duin and Soraya Paladin, both of whom didn’t feel well enough to start.

That left Bäckstedt with only one teammate left to help her defend the lead: Alex Morrice. But Morrice DNFed on the day.

Bäckstedt: Last woman standing

It was a strange sight indeed on Wednesday to see Bäckstedt—daughter of Magnus, former pro and winner of Paris-Roubaix, who is the directeur sportif of the team—alone on the podium for presentations before Stage 3.

I’ve never seen this situation before…🧐 The race leader of @ladiestour , Zoe Backstedt starts today’s stage without any teammates! All were DNS/DNF yesterday. Imagine if she wins… what a lonely party she will have in the team bus. Go Zoe! #SLT2024 pic.twitter.com/NBDz2xez5D — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) October 10, 2024

Wiebes took another win at the Simac Ladies Tour, winning the 148-km stage in Zeewolde. Bäckstedt finished 18th, 6 seconds off the pace.

⚡️Back-to-back ⚡️ 2nd victory in a row for Lorena Wiebes in the Simac Ladies Tour#UCIWWT #SLT2024 pic.twitter.com/n8xebDm1Xe — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) October 10, 2024



There is one Canadian racing in the Netherlands, Ava Holmgren of Lidl – Trek, in her first Women’s WorldTour race. She finished 54th on the day after some solid riding in the first few days.

Bäckstedt kept the lead—but there are three stages remaining.

