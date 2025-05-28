Zurich has built a wicked bikes-only tunnel

Something very cool was unveiled as part of Cycle Week celebrations in Zurich. The city has officially opened a new tunnel beneath the main railway station, exclusively for bicycles and light electric vehicles. It’s pretty awesome.

The tunnel links Kasernenstrasse and Sihlquai, connecting districts 4 and 5. Originally planned for motor traffic, the route has been repurposed for eco-friendly mobility. According to officials, the city invested approximately CHF 38.6 million (about 58 million in Canuck bucks) into the transformation.

It is 440 m long and reaches widths of up to six metres. The tunnel is off-limits to pedestrians but open to all things bike. That includes e-bikes, S-Pedelecs, e-mopeds, and small electric motorcycles, provided they travel under the 20 km/h speed limit.

“The opening of the city tunnel is historic and a signpost for the implementation of urban mobility strategies. Because what ends today as a bicycle connection was born around 70 years ago as an idea for a motorway through the middle of the city,” City councillor Karin Rykart said.

A major feature of the facility is a secure, 1,240-space bicycle parking area located at the entrance. That area accommodates all bike types, including cargo bikes. It is equipped with lighting, video surveillance, and clear signage. The tunnel also features LED lighting throughout and artistic design elements to enhance safety and comfort.

“I am thrilled that the population can finally drive through the city tunnel. It is the heart of Zurich’s bicycle network and the safe and easy bicycle connection under the main train station. In short, it is a milestone for our cycling promotion,” city councillor Simone Brander, said at the opening.

City officials say the project is a milestone in Zurich’s cycling strategy. The idea being that a weather-protected link through a busy area will help with traffic both below and above ground, especially during peak hours.

This comes at a time in Canada when so many city officials are trying to kibosh basic bike lanes—let alone support a rad bit of cycling infrastructure like this tunnel.

Check out this absolute beauty below.