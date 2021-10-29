Zwift Academy finalists compete for a pro contract

After two months, and thousands of riders later, five men and five women will now have the chance to snag a pro contract. The Zwift Academy Road competition began at the end of August, and has seen hundreds of kilometers of racing on virtual roads, thousands of meters of virtual climbing.

The stakes are big: the winner in each category will land a pro contract. The best female will ride with Canyon-SRAM, and the best male will sign with Alpecin-Fenix.

The group of 10 now heads to Mallorca, Spain, for one last round of competitions that will determine who land every cyclist’s dream job.

The final ride-off comes after more than 150,000 riders tried their legs in the Zwift Academy Road series.

The top five male finalists are: Australians Alex Bogna, Samuel Hill and Cooper Sayers, South African Byron Munton and Dane Mads Rahbek.

The top five female finalists are: Australia’s Imogen Alton and Rachael Wales, Bermudian Caitlin Conyers, and The Netherland’s Maud Oudemanand Willemijn Prins.