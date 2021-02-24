Zwift IRL lets you make any ride into a Zwift ride

Zwift IRL, a website by Phil Wilks, is a fun little time-sink for athletes looking to generate some silly cycling content. The webpage lets you add a Zwift look on top of any photo that you’ve uploaded.

Riding in Gatineau Park on car free days is kind of like riding on Zwift… pic.twitter.com/SyB0QIPbxn — Beverly Frans (@BevOutside) February 23, 2021

Once you’ve added the photo, Zwift IRL gives you the option to change a number of features. A “Route Badge” will display the name of your rote (perhaps a local loop or a specific reference).

The “Power-up” displayed in the left corner can be customized with Zwift classics such as Aero Boost and Featherweight. Some more outdoor-riding specific Power-up options such as Vitamin D, Mud, Coffee Stop and Tailwind are also available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhys Stewart (@rhysc_s)

Riders can also customize their names and the name of a friend who joined on the ride (add a flag emoji to make it look like Zwift).

Great to see all the kids. pic.twitter.com/BJXCSsMxsb — Beverly Frans (@BevOutside) February 23, 2021

Other options

For those who want to get really specific, select “More Options” next to the “Update” button to customize power, speed, RPM, BPM, gradient, elevation, distance and time. Zwift IRL will even calculate an estimated speed to increase the realism of your numbers.

A day forever etched in my memory and definitely as Type 2 fun. Laugh about it now but it was grim in parts at the time. Still have the scars ! @ZwiftIRL pic.twitter.com/bP6ct3VlOY — Nicola Lloyd (@Nicky__Lloyd) February 23, 2021

Still very new, this app has already made a splash in cycling social media. The owner has made the source code completely available on GitHub, and is hosting the site entirely through donations.