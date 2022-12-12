Zwift made an amazing sick burn to the guy who cheated in a race

Zwift was very clear following an invesigation of South African rider, Eddy Hoole: do not cheat or you will be punished.

Following an eyebrow-raising performance at February’s qualifier for the 2023 UCI esports world championships, the company began to look into his numbers.

The final decision on his ride was published by Zwift in its Performance Verification Board Decision on Thursday. Following a detailed look into Hoole’s suspicious performance, it was confirmed that the rider had cheated and he was then banned for six months. Zwift posted that on the final climb he had averaged 526 watts for over four minutes.

“Given the rider’s weight, this equates to a sustained average power output of approx. 8.5 W/kg, a performance that requires a VO2max of over 90 mL/min/kg,” the report stated. “For comparison, these values are significantly greater than those that have been measured for Olympic pursuit champions and world record holders (average power output over 4 minutes, approx. 7.5 W/kg) or Tour de France winners (VO2max, approx. 85 ml/min/kg),” the statement read.

Hoole was then banned from Zwift for six months, and fired from his team.

This zinger from Zwift was, as Nick Squillari pointed out on Twitter, a pretty sick burn.

“The rider does not have any IRL cycling (or other IRL sport) results, and their typical training load amounts to around three hours a week of low intensity cycling on Zwift.”