Zwift announces new world: Makuri Islands

After teasing a new world for the past few days, Zwift, the virtual cycling platform, has announced its latest virtual travel destination: Makuri Islands. The new Zwift World will be composed of a number of maps—according to Zwift, the Makuri Islands are “primed for future expansion.”



Yumezi

The first map riders will be able to access within the Makuri Islands is a “fantastical countryside destination” called Yumezi. Zwift says the new map, an ancient land with tranquil forests, is inspired by Japanese culture.

Yumezi (yu-meh-zi ᐧ 夢路), a haiku-inspired name, means “path to dreams.” Its two characters (夢路) were taken from a poem by Meiji-era poet Shiki Masaoka.

New roads

Yumezi will feature a variety of road types: from tight, flat, winding roads primed for fast races to dirt roads and cobbled market streets. The new map will contain lush green fields, ginkgo forests bristling with life and mystical creatures, cherry blossom trees, waterfalls and ancient temples.



Yumezi features eight new routes across 85km of new roads:

Sea to Tree (3.3km/108m elevation)

A short, challenging climb from the peaceful Fishing Village.

Kappa Quest (9.1km/140m elevation)

This scenic loop is filled with Temples and Shrines.

Chain Chomper (13.6km/184m elevation)

Two challenging KOMs and a Sprint. Test your endurance around the countryside.

Countryside Tour (15.9km/185m elevation)

From farmlands to mystical mountains, this looped route is the perfect way to visit the countryside.

Flatland Loop (13km/99m elevation)

A gentle and flat route winding around the countryside.

Two Village Loop (12.8km/88m elevation)

Explore two villages as you pedal through this challenging circuit.

Spirit Forest (8.5km/135m elevation)

Grind your way through this mystical figure 8. Visit at night and ride with the spirits.

Three Village Loop (10.6km/92.6m elevation)

Climb, sprint and explore three unique villages in one go.

May 20–30, 2021, all of Yumezi’s fresh roads will be available for Zwift subscribers to explore. The Makuri Islands will show up as a special “Guest World” on the Zwift home screen. As of June 1, Yumezi will be part of Zwift’s regular rotation of maps.