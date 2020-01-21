2020 Atlantic Canada road race calendar
Every event happening in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and PEI this summer
January 21st, 2020 by Lily Hansen-Gillis | Posted in Rides+Events | Tags: Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI
It’s never too early to start planning out your summer races. Atlantic Canada has a packed schedule of events, with races across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI. The bulk of the races in Nova Scotia are organized by Roadents Competitive Cycling, who put on races for only $20 entrance fee. Riders have the option of racing in time trials, road races, pursuit races, crits, fondos and even a three day stage race.
The 2020 Atlantic Canada Races
Burlington Pursuit Race
Apr. 26 (Centre Burlington, NS)
Clam Harbour Pursuit Race
May 3 (Clam Harbour, NS)
Aspotogan Pursuit Race
May 10 (Aspotogan, NS)
Mount Hanley Mountain Time Trial
May 23 (Middleton, NS)
Tour de Dog
May 30 (Fredericton, NB)
Tour de Keji
May 30-31 (Kejimkujik national park, NS)
Musq Harbour Time Trial
Jun. 6 (Musquodoboit Harbour, NS)
Valleyview Mountain Time Trial
Jun. 7 (Bridgetown, NS)
Bridgetown Criterium
Jun. 7 (Bridgetown, NS)
Upper Stewiacke Time Trial
Jun. 20 (Upper Stewiacke, NS)
Six-Pack Mountain Time Trial
Jun. 21 (Brookville, NS)
Parrsboro Circuit Race
Jun. 21 (Parrsboro, NS)
Centreville Time Trial
Jul. 4 (Centreville, NS)
Beaver Mountain Mountain Time Trial
Jul. 5 (James River, Antigonish, NS)
Turbocrit
Jul. 5 (James River, Antigonish, NS)
Molega Road Race
Jul. 12 (Liverpool, NS)
Point Michaud Road Race
Jul. 19 (Point Michaud, NS)
Tour of Nova Scotia
Aug. 1-3 (in the Oxford, NS region)
Cape Island Road Race
Aug. 9 (Cape Island, NS)
Gran Fondo PEI
Aug 28-30 ( Charlottetown, PEI)
Gran Fondo Guysborough
Sep. 12 (Guysborough, NS)
Gran Fondo Baie Sainte-Marie
Sep. 20 (Clare, NS)
If your race is missing, please email lily@cyclingmagazine.ca