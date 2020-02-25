2020 BC road race calendar
Road races, hill climbs, time trials
Of all the Canadian provinces, BC has the most events happening in road cycling. The province does have an unfair advantage due it its milder temperatures and longer riding season, but they take full advantage of the temperate climate.
BC Superweek, July 10-19, consists of nine races in ten days and draws cyclists from across North America and beyond. The UCI granfondo world championships will take place in Vancouver and Whistler on Sept. 12
There are a number of weekly series that can be found on the Cycling BC website but are not included on this list, such as Sidney Velo Tuesday Time Trials, Wentings Wednesday Night Race & Training Series, Thursday Challenge Series, World Tuesday Night Championships, Brian Van Oene Criteriums , S.P Interiors Time Trials and Phoenix Velo Time Trials.
2020 BC races
March
Thunderbird– Road race
Mar. 7 (Langley, BC)
Bradner Long – Road race
Mar. 14 (Abbotsford, BC)
Wix Brown – Road race
Mar. 15 (Langley, BC)
Snake – Road race
Mar. 22 (Langley, BC)
Aldergrove Long – Road race
Mar. 29 (Langley, BC)
April
Thunderbird Long – Road race
April 4 (Langley, BC)
Aldergrove West Kermesse – Criterium (?)
April 5 (Abbotsford, BC)
Warp Speed Long – Time trial
April 5 (Abbotsford, BC)
Jeremy’s Roubaix – Road race
April 12 (Pitt Meadows, BC)
Murchie West – Road race
April 18 (Langley, BC)
PGCC Opener– Road race
April 18 (Prince George, BC)
Mill Bay– Road race
April 19 (Mill Bay, BC)
Boundary-Time trial
April 23 (Prince George, BC)
United Velo– Road race
April 25 (Hougan Park, BC)
Willow Cale-Time trial
April 23 (Prince George, BC)
May
Alpine Race-Road race
May 3 (Prince George, BC)
DEVO stage race – Time trial, criterium and road race
May 9-10 (Langley, BC)
Boundary-Time trial
May 14 (Prince George, BC)
Pineview Race-Road race
May 24 (Prince George, BC)
United Velo– Road race
May 25 (Langley, BC)
Cranbrook-Hill climb
May 29 (Prince George, BC)
United Velo– Road race
May 30 (TBD, BC)
June
Willow Cale-Time trial
June 4 (Prince George, BC)
Robert Cameron Law Corporation Cycling Series
June 5-6 (Victoria, BC)
Provincial championships-Criterium
June 7 (Victoria, BC)
Nukko lake-Time trial
June 11 (Prince George, BC)
Provincial championships-Time trial and road race
June 13-14 (Abbotsford, BC)
Awesome Grand Prix-Criterium
June 20 (Vancouver, BC)
Baldy Hughes Race-Road race
June 20 (Prince George, BC)
Town Core Crit- Criterium
June 21 (Maple Ridge, BC)
United Velo– Road race
June 24 (Langley, BC)
Salmon Valley-Time trial
June 25 (Prince George, BC)
July
Tabor Lake-Road race
July 5 (Prince George, BC)
Nukko lake-Time trial
July 9 (Prince George, BC)
Tour de Delta– Road race and criterium
July 10-12 (Delta, BC)
Paskin Cowichan Valley-Time Trial
July 12 (Delta, BC)
New West Grand Prix-Criterium
July 14 (New Westminister, BC)
Crytal Mountain-Hill Climb
July 14 (Kelowna, BC)
Gastown Grand Prix-Criterium
July 15 (Vancouver, BC)
Giro Di Burnaby-Road race
July 16 (Burnaby, BC)
Prince George Cycling Club Quadrilogy-Road race, criterium, hill climb, time trial
July 16-18 (Prince George, BC)
PoCo Grand Prix-Criterium
July 17 (Port Coquitlam, BC)
Tour de White Rock-Road race
July 18-19 (White Rock, BC)
United Velo– Road race
July 22 (Langley, BC)
August
United Velo– Road race
August 12 (Langley, BC)
Seymour-Hill climb
August 16 (North Vancouver, BC)
September
United Velo– Road race
Sept. 9 (Langley, BC)
GranFondo Whistler – UCI World Championships
Sep. 9-12 (Vancouver /Whistler, BC)
If your race is missing, please email lily@cyclingmagazine.ca