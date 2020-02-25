2020 BC road race calendar

Of all the Canadian provinces, BC has the most events happening in road cycling. The province does have an unfair advantage due it its milder temperatures and longer riding season, but they take full advantage of the temperate climate.

BC Superweek, July 10-19, consists of nine races in ten days and draws cyclists from across North America and beyond. The UCI granfondo world championships will take place in Vancouver and Whistler on Sept. 12

There are a number of weekly series that can be found on the Cycling BC website but are not included on this list, such as Sidney Velo Tuesday Time Trials, Wentings Wednesday Night Race & Training Series, Thursday Challenge Series, World Tuesday Night Championships, Brian Van Oene Criteriums , S.P Interiors Time Trials and Phoenix Velo Time Trials.

2020 BC races

March

Thunderbird– Road race

Mar. 7 (Langley, BC)

Bradner Long – Road race

Mar. 14 (Abbotsford, BC)

Wix Brown – Road race

Mar. 15 (Langley, BC)

Snake – Road race

Mar. 22 (Langley, BC)

Aldergrove Long – Road race

Mar. 29 (Langley, BC)

April

Thunderbird Long – Road race

April 4 (Langley, BC)

Aldergrove West Kermesse – Criterium (?)

April 5 (Abbotsford, BC)

Warp Speed Long – Time trial

April 5 (Abbotsford, BC)

Jeremy’s Roubaix – Road race

April 12 (Pitt Meadows, BC)

Murchie West – Road race

April 18 (Langley, BC)

PGCC Opener– Road race

April 18 (Prince George, BC)

Mill Bay– Road race

April 19 (Mill Bay, BC)

Boundary-Time trial

April 23 (Prince George, BC)

United Velo– Road race

April 25 (Hougan Park, BC)

Willow Cale-Time trial

April 23 (Prince George, BC)

May

Alpine Race-Road race

May 3 (Prince George, BC)

DEVO stage race – Time trial, criterium and road race

May 9-10 (Langley, BC)

Boundary-Time trial

May 14 (Prince George, BC)

Pineview Race-Road race

May 24 (Prince George, BC)

United Velo– Road race

May 25 (Langley, BC)

Cranbrook-Hill climb

May 29 (Prince George, BC)

United Velo– Road race

May 30 (TBD, BC)

June

Willow Cale-Time trial

June 4 (Prince George, BC)

Robert Cameron Law Corporation Cycling Series

June 5-6 (Victoria, BC)

Provincial championships-Criterium

June 7 (Victoria, BC)

Nukko lake-Time trial

June 11 (Prince George, BC)

Provincial championships-Time trial and road race

June 13-14 (Abbotsford, BC)

Awesome Grand Prix-Criterium

June 20 (Vancouver, BC)

Baldy Hughes Race-Road race

June 20 (Prince George, BC)

Town Core Crit- Criterium

June 21 (Maple Ridge, BC)

United Velo– Road race

June 24 (Langley, BC)

Salmon Valley-Time trial

June 25 (Prince George, BC)

July



Tabor Lake-Road race

July 5 (Prince George, BC)

Nukko lake-Time trial

July 9 (Prince George, BC)

Tour de Delta– Road race and criterium

July 10-12 (Delta, BC)

Paskin Cowichan Valley-Time Trial

July 12 (Delta, BC)

New West Grand Prix-Criterium

July 14 (New Westminister, BC)

Crytal Mountain-Hill Climb

July 14 (Kelowna, BC)

Gastown Grand Prix-Criterium

July 15 (Vancouver, BC)

Giro Di Burnaby-Road race

July 16 (Burnaby, BC)

Prince George Cycling Club Quadrilogy-Road race, criterium, hill climb, time trial

July 16-18 (Prince George, BC)

PoCo Grand Prix-Criterium

July 17 (Port Coquitlam, BC)

Tour de White Rock-Road race

July 18-19 (White Rock, BC)

United Velo– Road race

July 22 (Langley, BC)

August

United Velo– Road race

August 12 (Langley, BC)

Seymour-Hill climb

August 16 (North Vancouver, BC)

September

United Velo– Road race

Sept. 9 (Langley, BC)

GranFondo Whistler – UCI World Championships

Sep. 9-12 (Vancouver /Whistler, BC)

