2020 Manitoba road race calendar

Races take place April to August

February 12th, 2020

The Manitoba Cycling Association (MCA) oversees the bulk of cycling events that take place in the province. They’ve released their 2020 calendar, with road events including a mix of road races, criteriums and time trials. While the date is set for the events, a few are still lacking details. The 6-hour road team relay, an interesting looking event, is still marked as tentative on the schedule.

 

2020 Manitoba races

April

Women of Woodcock (WOW) Road Race 
Apr. 26 (Winnipeg, Mb)

May

Grande Pointe Road Race
May 6 (Grande Pointe, Mb)

6-hour team relay-Road
May 10 (St. Clements, Mb)

Grande Point Criterium
May 12 (Grande Pointe, Mb)

Handicap race
May 20 (???, Mb)

Provincial road race
May 30 (???, Mb)

June

Team time trial
June 3 (Oakbank, Mb)

Stony Mountain Criterium
June 10 (Stony Mountain, Mb)

Team time trial
June 17 (St. Clements, Mb)

July

Handicap race
July 1 (???, Mb)

ITT provincial championships
July 4 (???, Mb)

Provincial criterium championships
July 4 (???, Mb)

Individual time trial
July 15 (St. Clements, Mb)

August

Handicap race
Aug. 5 (???, Mb)

Grande Pointe Road Race
Aug. 19 (Grande Pointe, Mb)

If your race is missing, please email lily@cyclingmagazine.ca

 

