2020 Manitoba road race calendar
Races take place April to August
The Manitoba Cycling Association (MCA) oversees the bulk of cycling events that take place in the province. They’ve released their 2020 calendar, with road events including a mix of road races, criteriums and time trials. While the date is set for the events, a few are still lacking details. The 6-hour road team relay, an interesting looking event, is still marked as tentative on the schedule.
2020 Manitoba races
April
Women of Woodcock (WOW) Road Race
Apr. 26 (Winnipeg, Mb)
May
Grande Pointe Road Race
May 6 (Grande Pointe, Mb)
6-hour team relay-Road
May 10 (St. Clements, Mb)
Grande Point Criterium
May 12 (Grande Pointe, Mb)
Handicap race
May 20 (???, Mb)
Provincial road race
May 30 (???, Mb)
June
Team time trial
June 3 (Oakbank, Mb)
Stony Mountain Criterium
June 10 (Stony Mountain, Mb)
Team time trial
June 17 (St. Clements, Mb)
July
Handicap race
July 1 (???, Mb)
ITT provincial championships
July 4 (???, Mb)
Provincial criterium championships
July 4 (???, Mb)
Individual time trial
July 15 (St. Clements, Mb)
August
Handicap race
Aug. 5 (???, Mb)
Grande Pointe Road Race
Aug. 19 (Grande Pointe, Mb)
