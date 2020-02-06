2020 Ontario road race calendar
Start planning your summer races
February 6th, 2020 by Lily Hansen-Gillis | Posted in Rides+Events | Tags: 2020 ontario road race calendar, Ontario road race, road race
The 2020 Ontario road race calendar is somewhat sparse. Many of the races seen in previous years have been cancelled, although there are a few new additions. The Steve Bauer Classic was cancelled this year, after celebrating it’s thirty-fifth edition in 2019. The KW Classic and the Northumberland Classic were also cancelled, leaving fewer Ontario road races than in the past. In contrast, gravel races and fondos are going strong in Ontraio.
2020 Ontario races
April
Mosport Classic-Road race
Apr. 10 (Bowmanville , On)
Calabogie Classic-Road race
Apr. 19 (Calabogie , On)
May
CSG Test Event-???
May 16 (??? , On)
June
Road provincials-Road race
June 6 (??? , On)
Quinte West-Criterium
June 7 ( Trenton, On)
Preston Street-Criterium
June 21 ( Ottawa, On)
July
Queen’s Park-Criterium
July 1 ( Toronto, On)
Sea Otter Canada Gran Fondo– Granfondo
July 3-5 ( Blue Mountains, On)
Kitchener Twilight -Criterium
July 25 ( Kitchener, On)
August
Bluewater International Granfondo– Granfondo
Aug 2 (Lambton County, On)
Canary-Criterium
Aug 7 ( Toronto, On)
September
Tour di Via Italia-Criterium
Sept 7 ( Windsor, On)
If your race is missing, please email lily@cyclingmagazine.ca