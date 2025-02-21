The 2024 Ontario provincial track championships are coming up fast! From Feb. 28 to March 2 at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre.

Registration for the 2025 Ontario track rovincials is open to riders aged eight and older, who must register in their national age category regardless of any previous upgrades.

Please note, the event is pre-registration only, with late entries considered on a case-by-case basis and subject to a $50 additional fee if accepted. Ontario Cycling says that only Compete memberships and UCI licences are permitted, however for those in the under-11, under-13, and under-15 categories may use a Challenge membership.

As far out-of-province riders, they must hold a UCI licence, and all licences must be obtained in advance, as they will not be available for purchase on event day. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on the Wednesday before the event. Categories may be combined based on the number of entries or at the discretion of Ontario Cycling, and a minimum of 10 riders must be registered in each bunch race category for it to be held as listed.

The following events will be raced: sprint/chariot, individual pursuit, madison, and team sprint. On March 1, events include elimination, tempo, points, and scratch. On March 2, the competition continues with 1km TT, team Pursuit, and keirin.

To learn more head onto over to ontariocycling.org