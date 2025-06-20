2025 Heart Health Memorial Ride

On Sunday, join a special one-off Heart Health Memorial Ride, held in memory of Ontario cyclist Kris Tobias.

In December 2024, Tobias was riding with friends in Durham Forest when he suffered a heart attack. The group emerged from the woods and realized he was no longer with them. After backtracking, they found him unresponsive and attempted CPR. Sadly, he could not be resuscitated.

Tobias was a passionate mountain biker and cyclocross enthusiast, and a beloved member of the local cycling community. A York University graduate, he leaves behind his wife, Sue, and three children: Isabell, Johann, and Logan. His brother, Kirk, is also active in the cycling world.

The ride has two goals: to honour Tobias and remember him with friends, and to raise awareness of heart health for cyclists of all ages. The ride is just under 120 km and will be ridden at a Zone 2 pace.

Ride details

Start time: 9:00 a.m.

Meeting point: Durham Trail Hub

Address for GPS: Trail Hub Ltd, 722 Chalk Lake Rd, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1R4

Arrive early to allow time to get ready and ensure the ride starts promptly.

Organizers Jon Barnes and Steve Heck recommend downloading the TCX or GPX file for your head unit. It’s always good practice to know the route independently—whether to help with navigation from the front or to rejoin the group if you lose contact.

To view the route, head on over to Strava.com