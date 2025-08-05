45th edition of Mardis cyclistes de Lachine wraps up Tuesday with a bang

On Tuesday, don’t miss the 10th and final stop of the 2025 Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine. It’s a special celebration of the 45th edition. The action starts on 10th Avenue, right next to LaSalle Park.

From 2 p.m. on, enjoy the Cyclovia: a car-free zone where you can ride freely with family or friends.

Racing gets underway at 5 p.m. with our full evening program. The criterium series is one of the oldest in Canada, and has seen all sorts of big names race it over the years.

Expect plenty of fun on and off the course:

– Inflatable games

– Face painting for kids

– Cotton candy

– Fresh corn

– Food truck by Messorem

– A party atmosphere all evening long

Don’t miss the CH-146 Griffon helicopter flyover to mark the grand finale.

Registration is still open for both the free Cyclovia and the official races (paid).

For the races, the schedule is as follows:

5:15 p.m. under-15 girls & boys

16.1 km — 10 laps with 4 intermediate sprints

6:00 p.m.: under-17 girls & boys, junior & senior women

24.15 km — 15 laps with 4 intermediate sprints

7:00 p.m.: elite, senior 1, 2, 3 & masters

50 km — 31 laps with 5 intermediate sprints