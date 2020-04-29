8 Apps for planning your cycling adventure

Stuck at home and dreaming about spending hours in the saddle or exploring a new place on a bike trip? While we can’t travel right now, no one is stopping you from planning and figuring out the details of your future epic adventure. These apps are useful for getting all the details sorted so you can focus on the trip itself, not the logistics.

This app is great for finding routes in unfamiliar places. Search for routes using a number of different metrics (distance, elevation, keywords etc.) and RideWithGPS will return tons of local ride options. All the routes are downloadable and can be added to most GPS devices and phones.

The new Strava ‘Routes’ feature, available for Strava premium subscribers, uses aggregated local cycling data to output suggested routes based on wherever you’re located. It also lets your draw your own route, and will recommend streets and paths popular with cyclists. For some cities, the app also has a local guide to popular rides.

If you think you might not have access to cellular data at any point during your trip, Maps.Me is an important app to have. The offline mapping program allows users to easily download maps that can be used without a connection to data or wifi. It also offers cycling directions and lets users search for points of interest such as cafes and restaurants.

DarkSky offers ‘hyperlocal’ weather forecasts so you can accurately plan for rain and other unexpected weather changes. The app works particularly well in the United States but is also very accurate in Canada.

This app helps you figure out the wind conditions before you set off on your ride. Input your Strava or RideWithGPS routes and MyWindSock will give you a breakdown of how the wind will impact your ride.

Warmshowers is a global community of cyclists who open their homes to other cyclists looking for a place to sleep for the night. Similar to Couch Surfing, the hosts don’t ask for any money from the travelling cyclists. The app has grown a supportive community of people who help each other for the sake of doing a good thing.

There isn’t a perfect app for historical weather data, but the WeatherUnderground ‘history’ function works pretty well. If you’re curious about the historical weather in a certain area or city, this app lets you explore daily, weekly and monthly temperatures from the past.

Google Travel is a great place to start when you’re still deciding where to go. Input a destination and the site will output things to do, travel videos, popular travel times, day plans and more.