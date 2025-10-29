Bicycle Film Festival comes to Vancouver with a night celebrating cycling culture

Good news for cyclists in Van!

Vancouver’s Rio Theatre will trade car chases for chainrings this November as the Bicycle Film Festival rolls into town. Hosted by HUB Cycling, the one-night event on Nov. 19 brings two film programs that celebrate how bikes connect people, communities, and ideas.

The first screening, Cycle for Change Shorts, starts at 6 p.m. and spotlights stories of cycling as a force for social and environmental good. Later, at 8:30 p.m., Cinematic Shorts dives into the creative side of the sport — films that capture the artistry, risk, and beauty of life on two wheels.

To get tickets

Tickets are offered on a sliding scale ($20, $25, or $30), or $50 for both sessions. All proceeds support HUB Cycling’s work to make biking safer and more accessible across Metro Vancouver. Free valet bike parking will be on site — naturally.

The Bicycle Film Festival has been touring since 2001, stopping in more than 100 cities from Tokyo to New York. It’s known for its mix of art, music, and film, and has partnered with venues like the Sydney Opera House and the Andy Warhol Museum.

Tickets and program details are available at bikehub.ca/bicycle-film-festival

.