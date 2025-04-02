Canada’s top young cyclists set for 2025 Canadian track championships in Milton

Under-17 and junior cyclists from across the country are preparing for the 2025 canadian track championships, set to take place in Milton, Ont., from April 4-6.

The event will feature returning national champions and rising talents, with several 2024 titleholders moving up to the Junior ranks. Alexandra Fangeat (St. Thomas, Ont.) and Lili Salonen-Berscht (Elmira, Ont.) will compete in the women’s junior category, while Jake McLean (Waterloo, Ont.) and Matthew Payne (Burlington, Ont.) make the same step in the men’s field.

Tendo Mukahanana (Victoria, B.C.) and Mercedes Tanguay (Saint-Lambert, Que.) are set for another showdown in the women’s junior events.

West Pollock, who won the men’s under-17 sprint title in 2024, will look to defend his status as he moves into the junior category. With nearly 100 athletes registered and ten events per category, the weekend will determine several new national champs!

To learn more, you can go to CyclingCanada.org.