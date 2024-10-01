Celebrate Zwift’s 10th bday with Mathieu van der Poel, Paula Findlay, and more

Zwift is marking its tenth anniversary with a host of new features and events designed to enhance the user experience. One exciting aspect is the opportunity to ride with your heroes—both pro cyclists and triathletes. A whole bunch of big names will be hosting special rides to celebrate Zwift’s birthday.

Join the fun from Oct. 3-6 for a special gathering to celebrate 10 years of riding, racing, and community. Connect with pros and fellow Zwifters from around the world on group rides. This long weekend is Zwift’s way of thanking the Zwifters who have contributed to the journey. So if you’re game, come ride with the community, and unlock exclusive rewards.

Some of the riders include Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Canadian TT champion and triathlete Paula Findlay, triathlete Lionel Sanders, multiple world champion Mathieu van der Poel, Matt Stephens, and Victor Campenaerts, to name a few. Van der Poel’s Alpecin-Deceuninck team is also hosting a ride.

Other Zwift updates

There’s a bunch of updates have come, or are coming to Zwift. Look for an enhanced Heads-Up Display (HUD) and new features like Garage Sorting. Popular events such as the Tour of Watopia and Zwift World Series will continue to keep riders stoked about riding inside.

Anniversary celebration highlights

To celebrate 10 years of Zwift, they are offering exclusive items, including a limited edition anniversary kit, and opportunities to ride with pro cyclists and community leaders. Special rewards will also be available.

Expanding online racing

Zwift remains a premier platform for both new and experienced racers, with more racing features and the upcoming Zwift Racing Score to help track and improve performance.

Challenges and XP rewards

Join various challenges to earn bonus XP and enhance your fitness. The Cardio Crusher Challenge is currently available to boost cardiovascular endurance and rewards.

Upcoming features

Look out for bike upgrades that allow users to reduce weight and improve performance, along with the new Garage Sorting feature to streamline bike management.

To learn more, check out the events on Zwift.com.