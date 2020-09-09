Complete the Canadian Cycling survey and be entered to win a gravel frame from Knolly or one of three Lazer helmets

Canadian Cycling Magazine spends most days reporting on the biggest cycling events, races and stories from around the world so that you, the CCM readers, can be up to date on the sport you love.

Now, we want to hear from you to find out what makes the Canadian Cycling community tick. Upon completion of this survey, your name will be entered in a draw to win a Canadian made Knolly Cache Steel frame and fork worth $1,666. Three secondary prize winners will also receive the Lazer G1 MIPS helmet, worth CAD $349.99.

About the Knolly 2020 Cache

The Knolly Cache Steel gives a premium ride with the unique feel and durability of steel. The bike delivers the versatility you demand for every gravel adventure, while still leaving a little in the bank to support your next cycling getaway. The Cache Steel is built with premium air hardened steel, heat treated for strength and durability and coated on the interior and exterior with a ED anti-corrosion coating. The stable frame can carry heavy loads while still offering a precise and predictable ride.

Knolly Bikes has been building mountain bikes in Vancouver since 2002. With a focus on quality manufacturing, durability, and founder Noel Buckley’s background in engineering, Knolly’s are built tough to thrive on the notoriously tough North Shore trails. While carbon fibre frames have recently been added to the line, there are no plans to stop making the alloy frames Knolly built its reputation on.





About the Lazer G1 MIPS helmet

At only 235g, the Lazer G1 MIPS helmet is so light you’ll forget you’re wearing it. This sleek, comfortable helmet’s twenty-two vents and internal air channels will help you head stay cool on the toughest of climbs. The G1 MIPS was awarded Virginia Tech’s 5-star rating, the best available ranking.

