Critical mass ride planned to save Toronto bike lanes

On Friday, Toronto cyclists will gather to protest the recently passed Bill 212. The Ontario government passed this controversial legislation, which allows the removal of bike lanes on three major cycling routes in Toronto. The bill also prevents municipalities from adding new bike lanes or removing existing ones on these roads. It requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before removing vehicle lanes for bike lanes and restores sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue back to vehicle lanes.

War on bike lanes

Opponents argue that Premier Doug Ford is too focused on local Toronto issues rather than provincial ones. Ford, who has criticized bike lanes for causing traffic gridlock—especially on Bloor Street West near his home—said he has received calls from both supporters and opponents of bike lanes. “It’s not anything against bike people,” he said. “Just go on the secondary roads.”

As expected, local cyclists are not pleased. Separated bike lanes make cycling much safer.

Updated! Friday we ride from High Park!



Furthermore, the cost could be at least $48 million, as removing bike lanes involves more than just bulldozing bollards. It also includes reconstructing recently rebuilt street sections and resurfacing other road areas, according to the report.

Using outdated data

The province argues that removing bike lanes will ease congestion, claiming bike commuters “clog primary roads” for over 70 per cent of drivers, though this is based on outdated data. A Toronto poll shows 10 per cent of residents commute by bike, and 70 per cent use bikes for recreation or errands. Advocates say the 1.2 per cent figure is misleading, as it includes areas without cycling infrastructure. Critics suggest reallocating bike lane removal funds to urgent needs like reducing hospital wait times and improving transit.

If you’re in the Toronto area and feel like participating in the Critical Mass ride, it begins in High Park, near Parkside Avenue and Bloor Street. To learn more, check out the Facebook post here.