Crossroads Tremblant rescheduled to May 2021

The Crossroads Tremblant Festival was set to be bigger and better than ever this year. The festival was expecting more than 10,000 cyclists to attend the third edition of the event this May. The high number of attendees was a big draw for the event a few months ago. Now—in light of the global pandemic—a gathering of 10,000 would, sadly, be irresponsible.

The organizers of Crossroads Tremblant have announced their decision to reschedule the event and all its activities, including Gran Fondo Mont Tremblant, the mountain bike Quebec/Canada Cups and gravel fondo to May of next year.

“After consultation with our partners, including cycling federations and event sponsors, the decision to reschedule our Festival is the most responsible one,” said Simon St-Arnaud, the Crossroads Tremblant event producer. “With no clear timeline of a return to normal activities, combined with the complexities of hosting a large-scale event, we felt that this decision was the right one to make at this time.”

For this year, the event had added a 40-km, 90-km and +90-km gravel fondo courses, and a VIP package. Those who registered for any of the Crossroads Tremblant events will have their registration automatically transferred to the 2021 edition of the festival, or can receive a refund under certain conditions.

“Our priority remains health and safety and it is our social duty to comply with all measures and

guidelines for the benefit of our participants and our community,” added St-Arnaud. “When we emerge

from this difficult time, it is with great enthusiasm and under more positive circumstances that we will

relaunch the Crossroads Festival for the 2021 edition.”