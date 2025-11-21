Cycling Canada opens nominations for 2025 awards

2025 is almost over! That means it’s time to celebrate those who made a difference in cycling in Canada this year.

Cycling Canada has opened the nomination window for its 2025 annual awards. The cycling community is invited to put forward the athletes, coaches, officials and events that helped shape the sport over the past year.

Acting chief executive officer Mathieu Boucher said the awards are meant to highlight the breadth of work that goes into cycling in this country. He noted that each season shows “what’s possible when passion, hard work and collective support come together. Boucher added that recognizing contributors at every level helps reflect the real backbone of the sport.

The slate of awards will again cover a mix of performance- and service-based categories. Among those up for nomination are the Canadian international or national commissaire of the year, Canadian championship coaches across all disciplines, community coaches of the year (male and female), and events of the year in multiple disciplines. Cycling Canada says the final list will be confirmed later. However, the nomination portals for each category are now active.

Key dates are straightforward: nominations open Nov. 21 and will close Dec. 12. Winners will be announced on Jan. 13. Any member of a provincial or territorial cycling organization can submit a name, with one exception — the commissaire of the year category, which is restricted to nominations from peers and PTSO staff.

Here are the links for nominations:

Canadian Championship Coaches of the Year (all disciplines)

Community Coaches of the Year (Male and Female)

Events of the Year (various disciplines)