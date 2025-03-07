Cycling Canada Saturday Fundo Ride for International Women’s Day

Saturday is International Women’s Day, and to celebrate, Cycling Canada is hosting a special edition of its Saturday Fundo ride on Zwift.

Cycling Canada says, “This ride is a celebration of all women—cis, trans, non-binary, and gender-expansive individuals who identify with womanhood—and their supporters. It is a casual ride meant to include everyone, and the Fence will be turned on to keep the group together.”

The ride will be led by Amy White. White is a multidisciplinary rider in cyclocross, gravel, road and mountain biking. She is a rider, coach and race director. The ride will be 46 km, two laps of the Serpentine circuit, with a total of 443 m in elevation.

Here’s more deets on Saturday’s ride:

