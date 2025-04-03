Forest City Velodrome 20th anniversary track event

The Forest City Velodrome will be celebrating its 20th anniversary on April 26, with a cycling event that includes races for all sorts of age groups and skill levels. The event will also serve as a fundraiser to help support the ongoing operation of the velodrome.

Opened in 2005, the Forest City Velodrome is a 138-meter indoor track located in London, Ont. It was founded by Albert Schelstaete, a member of the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame. Over the years, the velodrome has been used by cyclists of all levels and has played a role in the development of several national and international level athletes.

The event will feature multiple races across four categories based on age and ability, including events like the flying lap, last rider standing, scratch race, elimination, and longest lap. The women’s only category will also be available.

Categories and pricing

Youth group (7–12 years old)

Entry Fee: $40

Events: Flying Lap, Last Rider Standing, Scratch Race, Longest Lap

Intermediate female group (11–15 years old)

Entry Fee: $40

Events: Flying Lap, Last Rider Standing, Scratch Race, Elimination, Longest Lap

Cadet group (12–15 years old)

Entry Fee: $40

Events: Flying Lap, Last Rider Standing, Scratch Race, Elimination

Pro series group (14 years old and up)

Entry Fee: $40

Events: Flying Lap, Scratch Race, Elimination, Madison

Fundraising and donations

The anniversary event is also a fundraiser to support the Forest City Velodrome. Donations are encouraged to help ensure the velodrome’s continued operation and its role in cycling development for future generations.

General admission is $10 but kids are free.

To register, head over to ccnbikes.com