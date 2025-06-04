Free bike rides return to Toronto on June 14

Torontonians will be able to ride for free on Saturday, June 14, as part of Bike Share Toronto’s Bike for Free Day.

The one-day initiative, in partnership with Tangerine, allows riders to take unlimited 90-minute trips on both standard and electric bikes without charge. Riders can access the promotion through the Bike Share Toronto app by selecting a $0 Day Pass, which is valid for 24 hours from the time it’s activated.

Now in the third year of a five-year partnership, Bike Share Toronto and Tangerine say the program aims to reduce barriers to cycling while expanding access to transportation across the city. In 2024, the system saw nearly seven million rides, a 144 per cent increase in e-bike trips, and a 14 per cent rise in annual memberships.

Tangerine is also running a campaign leading up to the event, featuring cars parked under orange covers around the city to encourage drivers to consider cycling as an alternative. (They are duvets, get it? Give your car a rest for the day.)

Bike Share Toronto operates more than 9,000 bikes and 700 stations across the city.