Free webinar: Learn what racing in Europe is really like

There is not much racing left to watch, but here’s a cool opportunity from Ontario’s Axel Froner about what it’s like to race in Europe.

Axel Froner will share his six years of experience racing with semi-professional cycling teams in Europe and North America during a virtual session on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

Froner rides with CT GIANT Store Assen – NWVG and races all over Europe, from Denmark to Croatia to Greece and more.

The webinar, titled “The Other Side of the Road: What They Don’t Tell You About Racing and Living Overseas,” will focus on the lesser-known challenges faced by elite cyclists abroad, including securing visas, balancing school or work with racing, integrating into new teams, and navigating cultural differences.

Attendance is free, but registration is required by Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. If you’re interested, register here.