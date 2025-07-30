Ghost bike memorial to honour cyclist Linda Casey in Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse

A ghost bicycle and commemorative plaque will be unveiled Saturday in Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse. It will honour Linda Casey, who was killed by a driver while cycling along Route 132 last summer.

The ceremony, organized by Souliers et vélos fantômes Québec (SVFQ), is set for 11 a.m. EDT. It is on Saturday at the site of the collision, just east of the town, in the direction of Saint-Vallier. It will be the 33rd ghost bike installation by SVFQ — but the first east of Quebec City.

Casey had been riding westbound along Route verte 1 on July 27, 2024, when she was struck from behind. According to the coroner’s report, she was travelling on the paved shoulder of the highway when the collision occurred.

Saturday’s memorial was organized at the request of Casey’s family. Relatives, friends and members of the cycling community are expected to attend. As well, local elected officials and representatives with responsibilities in mobility and road safety will be there. All levels of government have been invited.

The group says the white bike will serve both as a tribute and as a reminder of the vulnerability of people who bike and walk on Quebec’s roads.

Event details:

📅 Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025

🕚 11 a.m.

📍 Route 132, just west of chemin du Mistral, Saint-Michel-de-Bellechasse