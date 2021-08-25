Gravel and road event cancellations: What’s still on and what isn’t in September

In June we listed some gravel events that were actually scheduled to go ahead this year. Unfortunately COVID-19 cases are ramping up again in Canada, and (for B.C. cyclists in particular) the event projection for the end of the season is not particularly promising.

Last week, due to new restrictions in B.C. the TransRockies Gravel Royale was cancelled just 48 hours before the riders were set to depart. Some B.C. races have already cancelled their events, but there are others that are holding out before officially calling it.

RELATED: TransRockies Gravel Royale forced into late-hour cancellation

Here are some gravel and road events across the country that are still (as of Aug. 25) scheduled to happen in September, some events that are cancelled and even a new race added to the calendar:

The individual time trial will be Friday, Sept. 3, the road race is Saturday Sept. 4 and the criterium is monday, Sept. 6.

[CANCELLED] Cobequid Pass Gravel Race, Westchester, N.S.—Sept. 4

Scrappy Badger, Cobourg, On. — Sept. 11

The second racing the Cannondale Ontario Gravel Series offers three distances, food and camaraderie—along with a few climbs. This year’s event will be in individual time trial format.

TheBluMoose Alvar, Orillia, On. — Sept. 11

Starting and finishing in Couchiching Beach Park, Orillia, riders can choose from the 85km or the 140km routes, which travel along the beautiful, quiet, tarmac and dirt roads of the area. Both rides will encompass the Carden Alvar Provincial Park.

DV100, Drayton Valley, Alb. — Sept. 11

20km, 40km and 100km race options. Onsite attractions include live Music, Food Trucks, Beer Gardens, Farmers Market, Specific Photo Area, Onsite registration for next year; Athlete designated area which will include massage, cooldown pool, mats and rollers.

Hosted by the Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce, the elite/junior/para road championships will involve a time trial on the Friday, the junior women and elite men’s road race on the Saturday and the para, elite women and junior men’s road race on the Sunday. There will be no criterium this year.

[CANCELLED] Grand Prix Cyclistes de Quebec et Montreal, Montreal/Quebec, Qc. — Sept. 10-12

Cowichan Crusher, Cowichan, BC — Sept. 12

Cowichan Crusher, which takes place on Vancouver Island uses sections of The Great Trail and follows Lake Cowichan. It has been running for several years, and has a chill BBQ vibe at the finish line.

British Grand Prix, Gatineau, Qc. — Sept. 18

No details have been released about the event, other than that there will be a $1,000 prize pot for elite men’s and women’s races.

[CANCELLED] Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan, Penticton,BC — Sept. 19

Fernie Gravel Grind, Fernie, BC — Sept. 17-19

With a mix of back roads, gravel paths (the Trans-Canada Trail) and occasional sections of trail, riders will experience a wide variety of terrain throughout the day.

This event challenges riders to complete as many laps as possible of the 27 km gravel course in 8 hours. Races participate either as a solo rider or team of two or three.

[CANCELLED] 2021 Tour de Beauce, st.Georges, Qc. – Sept. 19

Reggie Ramble, Trent Hills, On.— Sept. 25

Organized by the Reggie cycling apparel brand, Reggie Ramble gravel event will offer three routes—65km, 130km and 200km. All three routes start and finish at the Warkworth Fairgrounds and wind through the back roads of the Trent Hills near Peterborough, On.

RELATED: The 2021 Reggie Ramble officially has a date

This race is based out of Shawnigan Lake and features steep climbs and twisty descents. The event is a revived form of an old 90s mountain bike course, raced by many of Canada’s top XC racers at the time.

100 à B7, Bromont, QC.— Sept. 26

With 115 km and 69 km options, this event is very clear that it’s not (fully) a race. The 115 km ride will have timed segments, which will be used to determine the final standings

BCBR Gravel Explorer, South Okanagan Valley, B.C.— Sept. 26-Oct. 1

A five-day gravel stage format event, the BCBR Gravel Explorer zig zags through the Okanagan Valley is a “bold mix of everything a gravel bike is capable of.” Stages run from 54km to 113km and pair well with a locally made post-ride wine.