How (and when) to watch the Tokyo Olympics cycling events from Canada

The time difference between Canada and Tokyo is quite large. While Canadians line up for the various cycling disciplines in Tokyo, most fans at home will be watching late at night or early in the morning.

In Canada, CBC has the exclusive broadcasting rights to broadcast the Olympics. Starting with Friday’s opening ceremony, Canadians will be able to access the events via live stream on the CBC Gem streaming service and app, the CBC Tokyo 2020 website, the CBC Olympics app and CBC TV apps. The Games will also be aired on CBC and CBC News Network, and also through broadcast partners TSN and Sportsnet. CBC has also made a deal with Amazon Prime Video to give members access to Olympic coverage at no additional charge.

Event programming will be in English and French. The opening and closing ceremonies will also be presented with closed captioning, described video and ASL integrations and offered in eight Indigenous languages.

The 22 cycling events kick off on the first official day of the Games, Friday, July 22 and run until Aug. 7 (technically on Aug. 8 in the Tokyo time zone). Viewers can tune in to catch 23 Canadians competing in four disciplines: road cycling, mountain biking, track cycling and BMX racing. BMX freestyle was newly added to this Olympics, but no Canadians will compete in the event.

Most track and BMX events have qualification rounds, which are marked in the Olympics schedule. Here is a list of some of the races fo which you’ll want to stay up late (or wake up early) to catch our riders competing in Tokyo.

Men’s road race

Friday, July 23

10:00 P.M. EDT/7:00 P.M. PDT

Guillaume Boivin (Montréal, Que.)

Hugo Houle (Ste-Perpétue, Que.)

Michael Woods (Ottawa, Ont.)

Women’s road race

Sunday, July 25

12:00 A.M. EDT/9:00 P.M. PDT

Karol-Ann Canuel (Amos, Que.)

Alison Jackson (Vermilion, Alta.)

Leah Kirchmann (Winnipeg, Man.)

Men’s cross country MTB

Monday, July 26

2:00 A.M. EDT/11:00 P.M. PDT

Peter Disera (Horseshoe Valley, Ont.)

Women’s cross country MTB

Tuesday, July 27

2:00 A.M. EDT/11:00 P.M. PDT

Catharine Pendrel (Kamloops, B.C.)

Haley Smith (Uxbridge, Ont.)

Women’s individual time trial

Wednesday, July 28

10:30 P.M. EDT/7:30 P.M. PDT

Karol-Ann Canuel (Amos, Que.)

Leah Kirchmann (Winnipeg, Man.)

Men’s individual time trial

Wednesday, July 28

1:00 A.M. EDT/10:00 P.M. PDT

Hugo Houle (Ste-Perpétue, Que.)

Men’s BMX racing finals

Thursday, July 29

10:40 P.M. EDT/7:40 P.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

James Palmer (North Vancouver, B.C.)

Women’s BMX racing finals

Thursday, July 29

10:50 P.M. EDT/7:50 P.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Drew Mechielsen (Langley, B.C.)

Women’s team sprint

Monday, Aug. 2

5:00 A.M. EDT/2:00 A.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.)

Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)

Women’s team pursuit

Tuesday, Aug. 3

4:05 A.M. EDT/1:05 A.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Allison Beveridge (Calgary, Alta.)

Ariane Bonhomme (Gatineau, Que.)

Jasmin Duehring (Coquitlam, B.C.)

Annie Foreman-Mackey (Kingston, Ont.)

Georgia Simmerling (Vancouver, B.C.)

Men’s team sprint

Tuesday, Aug. 3

4:35 A.M. EDT/1:35 A.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.)

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)

Men’s team pursuit

Wednesday, Aug. 4

4:45 A.M. EDT/1:45 A.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Vincent de Haître (Cumberland, Ont.)

Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.)

Derek Gee (Osgoode, Ont.)

Jay Lamoureux (Victoria, B.C.)

Adam Jamieson (Horseshoe Valley, Ont.)

Women’s keirin

Thursday, Aug. 5

4:37 A.M. EDT/1:37 A.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.)

Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)

Men’s sprint

Friday, Aug. 6

5:00 A.M. EDT/2:00 A.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.)

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)

Men’s Madison

Saturday, Aug. 7

3:55 A.M. EDT/12:55 A.M. PDT

Michael Foley (Milton, Ont.)

Derek Gee (Osgoode, Ont.)

Women’s sprint

Saturday, Aug. 7

10:20 P.M. EDT/7:20 P.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Lauriane Genest (Lévis, Que.)

Kelsey Mitchell (Sherwood Park, Alta.)

Men’s keirin

Saturday, Aug. 7

10:51 P.M. EDT/7:51 P.M. PDT

(If qualified for final:)

Hugo Barrette (Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que.)

Nick Wammes (Bothwell, Ont.)

Women’s omnium

Saturday, Aug. 7

9:00 P.M. EDT/6:00 P.M. PDT—11:25 P.M. EDT/8:25 P.M. PDT

Allison Beveridge (Calgary, Alta.)