How to watch the 2020 Giro d’Italia in Canada

With the end of the Tour de France less than two weeks ago, the season’s next Grand Tour, the 2020 Giro d’Italia is about to begin. The 103rd Giro starts Saturday, Oct. 3, with an individual time trial finishing in Palermo, Sicily. It will wrap up in Milan on Sunday, Oct. 25, in a similar fashion, with a time trial. In between, riders will face coastal winds, rolling terrain and possibly snow in the mountains.

Top contenders include Simon Yates of Mitchelton-Scott, who won Tirreno-Adriatico in September. A fellow Race of Two Seas competitor, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) also did well at the one-week stage race, and is sure to be up at the front of the Giro general classification. Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma led the Giro for six days in 2016 before crashing on Colle dell’Agnello. The climb also returns this year on the penultimate stage. Peter Sagan, fresh [!] off his attempt to grab the green jersey at the Tour de France, will ride the Giro for the first time.

The lone Canadian in the race is Ottawa’s Alex Cataford. It’s his debut at the Giro, but he has experience racing in Italy with his team, Israel Start-up Nation. He’s been in the past two editions of Tirreno-Adriatico. Recently, he was riding in support of Michael Woods at the world championship road race in Imola.

