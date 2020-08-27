How to watch the 2020 Tour de France and La Course in Canada

2020 has been quite rocky for pro cycling (and the world, in general.) It’s been a long road, but we’ve finally arrived at the biggest cycling event of the year. The Tour de France kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 29 and even before it starts we already know that it will be exciting and different from any other year.

The 2020 Tour de France

In this highly compressed two-month season, cyclists are going into the 107th edition of the Tour with the fitness they gained or lost during lockdown. This makes the race particularly riveting and there are sure to be some unexpected surprises.

Many are predicting a showdown between INEOS and Jumbo-Visma, with the GC reigning champ Egan Bernal and Slovenian national champion Primož Roglič racing for their respective teams.

The stages haven’t changed from those planned for the original (pre-corona) race date in June. The Tour will feature eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, nine flat stages, three hilly stages, and one individual time trial on the penultimate day.

La Course by le Tour de France

Women don’t get an an entire Tour de France—instead they get a one-day race called La Course by le Tour de France. This race will take place on Aug. 29 and the reigning champ, Marianne Vos of CCC-Liv will be the cyclist to beat. La Course, originally slated to take place in Paris, will now be held on a newly designed 96km course along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice.

How to watch the 2020 Tour de France and La Course by le Tour de France

FloBikes will be exclusively streaming the 2020 Tour de France on their online platforms. The race will run from Aug. 29-Sept. 20.

La Course by le Tour de France will take place on Aug 29 and will be available in Canada on FloBikes.