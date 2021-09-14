The 2021 UCI road world championships kick off this weekend in Flanders, and the stacked race lineups are sure to have cycling fans all over the world cheering for their country’s riders.

The races will take place Sept. 19-26. 2021 marks the 100 year anniversary of the first UCI road world championships—the Flanders region of Belgium was selected to celebrate a return to one of the original founding countries of the event.

The 94th edition of the event (the races were not held from 1939 to 1945 because of World War II) will see junior, U23 and elite cyclists competing in individual time trial, mixed relay and road events.

Competition for the rainbow jerseys will be tough, as riders such as defending champions Anna van der Breggen and Julian Alaphilippe take on the cobbled and narrow roads of Flanders. The men’s road race will be a 268-kilometre winding tour from Antwerp into Leuven, totalling 2,500 meters of ascent. The women’s race hits 1,050m of climbing through 157.7 kilometres.

How to watch the 2021 UCI road world championships in Canada

There will be 19 Canadians competing in the events next week—Three elite women, six elite men, two U23 men, four junior women and four junior men.

Canadians watching from home can keep up with the action on Flobikes, which will be streaming all the events.

2021 UCI road world championships schedule

Sunday, September 19 – Elite Men’s Time Trial

Monday, September 20 – Elite Women and U23 Men’s Time Trials

Tuesday, September 21 – Junior Women and Junior Men’s Time Trials

Wednesday, September 22 – Mixed Team Time Trial Relay

Friday, September 24 – U23 Men and Junior Men’s Road Races

Saturday, September 25 – Junior Women and Elite Women’s Road Races

Sunday, September 26 – Elite Men’s Road Race