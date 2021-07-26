How to watch the Tokyo Olympics individual time trials from Canada

The Olympic road races have concluded, but there is still two events left in the Tokyo road cycling calendar—the men’s and women’s individual time trials.

Where to watch the Olympics individual time trial

In Canada, CBC has the exclusive broadcasting rights to broadcast the Olympics. Canadians are able to access the events (in English and French) via live stream on the CBC Gem streaming service and app, the CBC Tokyo 2020 website, the CBC Olympics app and CBC TV apps. The Games are also airing on CBC and CBC News Network, and through broadcast partners TSN and Sportsnet, but cycling events are best accessed on the CBC applications. CBC has also made a deal with Amazon Prime Video to give members access to Olympic coverage at no additional charge.

Canadians competing in the ITT

The women’s individual time trial will take place on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:30 P.M. EDT/7:30 P.M. PDT. The men’s will be on Tuesday July 27 10:00 P.M. PDT, or Wednesday July 28 1:00 A.M. EDT. Technically the events are taking place on the same day, but for some Canadians viewers the kickoff for the men’s race will be in the early hours of Wednesday.

In the women’s event, Karol-Ann Canuel of Amos, Que. and Leah Kirchmann, of Winnipeg, Man. will line up at the Fuji International Speedway, the same location where the road races finished.

Kirchmann, who is the current time trial national champion, and Canuel, who finished second to Kirchmann in the last nationals, are looking at one lap of the out and back 22.1km circuit.

The men’s race, in which Ste-Perpétue, Que. cyclist Hugo Houle is competing, will loop around the course twice, for a total of 44.2 km.

Women’s individual time trial

Tuesday, July 27

10:30 P.M. EDT/7:30 P.M. PDT

Karol-Ann Canuel (Amos, Que.)

Leah Kirchmann (Winnipeg, Man.)

Men’s individual time trial

Wednesday, July 28

1:00 A.M. EDT

10:00 P.M. PDT – Tuesday, July 27

Hugo Houle (Ste-Perpétue, Que.)