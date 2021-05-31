How to watch Unbound Gravel in Canada

Unbound Gravel is back after one year off and a complete re-brand. Arguably the biggest gravel race in the U.S., Unbound will be the first North American gravel race to have a full, live broadcast. On June 5, 2021, Flobikes will stream Unbound Gravel in Canada starting at 12:30 p.m. EST (9:30 a.m. PST).

Life Time, owners of the iconic gravel event, and FloSports are partnering for a 2-year exclusive coverage deal for live coverage from Emporia, Kansas.

RELATED: The event formerly known as Dirty Kanza announces new name

Canadian fans can check out the Canadian Cycling Magazine Instagram where Canadian Scuderia Pinarello cyclist Adam Roberge will be doing a full takeover, bringing viewers behind the scenes and chatting about his race prep and equipment.

Unique format

Gravel racing is different from many other cycling disciplines, so its coverage will naturally be unconventional as well. Unlike WorldTour events, anyone can enter Unbound gravel, so the participants will vary widely in their racing goals and ability. There are six distances offered: A junior event, 25 miles, 50 miles, 100 miles, 200 miles and the ‘XL’ 350-mile option.

RELATED: Unbound Gravel on track to be first U.S. gravel race live broadcasted

The 200-mile race is the ‘premiere’ distance, where the majority of the big names in gravel (including Roberge) will be racing. Coverage of the event will start at 12:30 p.m. EST (9:30 a.m. PST) to coincide with the finish of the 100-mile race. According to Flobikes, the exact timing of the live broadcast will depend on the course conditions, which can cause dramatic differences in race progress.

Due to the “remote and rugged landscape of Kansas’ Flint Hills,” Flobikes says it will not be able to showcase the race in its entirety, but it will be streaming athlete features, live tracking updates and content from the ground in Emporia to keep viewers entertained when live images are not possible.

Fans can expect uninterrupted live images from the final hour of both the men’s and women’s Unbound 200.

A separate stream dedicated to the finish line in Emporia will be live all day (and all night), so every participant will be shown on the FloBikes platform completing their ride.