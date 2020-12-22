Michael Woods and Canadian pro riders add their voice to “Don’t Text and Drive Day”

Louis Garneau is back with the third year of “Don’t Text and Drive Day.” After building momentum off of the launch of the campaign in 2018, the Canadian brand is once again using December 22nd as an opportunity to promote road safety.

This year, Michael Woods, Simone Boilard, Hugo Houle and other Canadian cyclists are adding their own voices to Garneau’s call to action. Internationally, Olympian Lea Davison is spreading the road safety message at home in the United States.

Garneau established the event after the death of his Australian friend Josaon Lowndes, killed by a distracted driver on Dec. 22, 2017, as well as Canadian cyclist Ellen Watters on Dec. 23 the year prior.

Garneau notes that road safety has not improved since.

“I am very concerned by the number of accidents still happening on the roads and resulting of texting while driving and distractions,” says Garneau. “With friends cycling everywhere in the world, I realize that this reality is the same all over the planet. I receive several accounts of incidents every year about tragic accidents that have happened involving distracted driving. This year, I want the campaign to be spread all over the globe. I am pleading with the population once again to drive safe, to not text and drive and to keep their eyes on the road at all time.”

According to the SAAQ (automobile insurance Quebec society), more than a third of all accidents causing bodily injuries were caused by distractions this year, an increasing number unfortunately year after year. In Quebec, texting while driving is considered as a distraction in a recent report of car accidents.

“Whether we ride to the grocery store or on a training ride with a road bike, we’re all at risk. We’re all concerned by this texting while driving issue. We all drive a car, ride a bike or walk on the sidewalk pretty much every day. We must respect each other and look for one another when we’re on the road. Be careful, be watchful. Don’t Text and Drive!”

– Simone Boilard, UCI road world championships medallist, 2018

“With a phone seemingly always at our side it is so easy to think that you are missing an event, or that you need to send a quick message off. However, only the smallest moment of inattention while driving can cost someone their life. Please put your phones down, and don’t text while driving!”

-Michael Woods

“Be cautious while driving, an accident can happen so fast. Let’s keep our phones in our pockets.”

-Hugo Houle

Garneau is encouraging to share their own stories on social media, accompanied by the hashtag #DontTextandDrive and the campaigns logo, below: