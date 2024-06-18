Jeffrey Doering: The inspiring experience of MS Bike

Jeffrey Doering has been riding for 10 years, but he did his first MS Bike in 2023. And he was blown away.

“I did the Grand Bend to London MS Bike, and I loved it,” he said. “It’s not far from Toronto, where I live, and has great, quiet roads, rolling hills, and countryside.”

Doering had done other fundraising rides in the past but decided to tackle MS Bike last year as a friend of his and his wife, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), told him about it.

“We knew he had done it, and so we decided last year we’d try it.”

Doering loves cycling and rides four to five times a week. He usually gets out for shorter rides during the week but makes sure to get out for 3-hour rides on the weekend. “I love it as you can see so much of the city, parks, as well as get around,” he says. “In the winter I ride inside, so come the summer I am happy to get out and enjoy the fresh air.”

MS Bike is a series of fundraising events across Canada organized by MS Canada. The rides bring together cyclists of all abilities, from beginners to experienced riders, to pedal with a purpose: raising funds to support the over 90,000 Candians living with MS. There are various distances so you can pick what works for you and at what pace.

One of the most talked about aspects of the rides is the camaraderie among participants. Those who have ridden them say it is palpable as they unite in the fight against MS, fostering a supportive community and spreading awareness about this neurological disease nationwide.

Doering was impressed by his first go at MS Bike.

“It’s such a great weekend-long event that I did in Grand Bend, split into two days of cycling to London, featuring a big dinner, fundraising rewards , and an awesome beer garden,” he said. “It’s inspiring to see those who have MS get out there and hear their stories. It was definitely a memorable experience.”

Last year, he heard all about Jonathan Allenger, who went on an inspiring journey cycling across Canada, covering over 7,000 km from coast to coast. Allenger, who has MS, was a testament to resilience and determination, pushing through the diverse landscapes that make up our country along with challenging weather conditions, all the while raising awareness for MS.

Allenger’s story is one of the more extreme rides for fundraising, but it motivates cyclists like Doering to do what they can to help raise awareness for MS.

The Tech AI Director says that it’s inspiring to see such a tight-knit community that comes together every year, and he will definitely be back for 2024.

