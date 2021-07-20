Jeremy’s Roubaix brings live road racing back to B.C.

After a long sporting drought in Canada, people in B.C. are once again able to turn out and experience the thrill of live sporting competition. July 18 saw the annual running of Jeremy’s Roubaix, usually the first of three Cycling BC sanctioned Maple Ridge Races through the summer.

The event attracts some of the province’s premiere athletes to do battle in B.C.’s homage to one of the oldest (1896) and, some say, the most difficult races in Grand Tour racing; the Paris-Roubaix.

The races other namesake, Jeremy, is a tribute to Jeremy Storie, a respected and loved Canadian cycling team manager, national level track and road racing coach, who passed away in 2012 after struggling with depression. Jeremy was a big influence in Canada’s women’s team pursuit. A small part of his legacy is his influence on 2016 Rio Olympic 4,000m pursuit bronze medalist Laura Brown, and double bronze medalist Jasmin (Glaesser) Duehring, who is competing in Tokyo, as well as Maggie Coles-Lyster, the daughter of Jeremy’s Roubaix organizers Barry Lyster.

“It was special to finally get the BC cycling community back to normal racing. The energy was electric, and the social aspect equalled the competition on the road,” Lyster said after the race. “It was also a time to remember Jeremy, not only for the contributions he made to cycling in Canada, but what he personally meant to so many of us here at the race.”

Coming out of the uncertainty and anxiety of the pandemic, it is more important now than ever to raise awareness of those among us who are suffering mental health issues. The Storie’s legacy adds extra importance to the race event. It highlights a pressing social need while promoting healthy outdoor activity and community; a perfect combination to help promote better mental and physical wellness.

For more information and help with mental health issues, visit www.healthlinkbc.ca

With a rich local history, the Roubaix began life as the Harris Roubaix in 2004. It changed to Barry’s Roubaix in 2010. The Jeremy’s Roubaix inaugural race was 2013 and has been an annual fixture in Pitt Meadows every spring since, according to “Local Ride Racing’s” organizer Lyster. Due to cancellations, the 2020 edition was held in fall, instead of its usual spring spot.

The Jeremy’s Roubaix is an exciting cost free family day out in the fresh air to take in some high level bicycle racing. The event is a closed circuit consisting of ten laps for the Elite Men, eight laps for the Men’s Master Class, and seven laps for Category 1, 2, 3, and open women’s Class.

Jeremy’s Roubaix may not be the 250km European nightmare of its namesake, but at 74kms for the women and 120 km for the men, and mixed surfaces, racers need to be focused.

The challenging course starts on Kennedy Road and makes its way down to connect with the Dyke trail and back to Kennedy again.

Women’s racing kicked of Jeremy’s Roubaix, with Red Truck Racing / Mosiac Homes taking charge of racing. The team used their speed and numbers to control pace, sending Anabella Stoll-Dansereau to a solo victory. Holly Simonson, teammate on Red Truck Racing, took second. Anne Ouellet disrupted the Red Truck party, taking third for Fluevog Crit Nasty.

Racing in the full head of the day, the Cat 1/2 Men’s race battled sun and dust for 120 km. A trio of Kyle Buckosky (Red Truck Racing / Mosiac Homes) fought to break away from the pack. Buckosky was eventually joined by Sam Morris (Mighty Riders) and Jackson Bocksnich (TaG Cyling). This proved to be the winning move, though it was Morris taking advantage. Morris jumped away with one lap to go, taking his first Cat 1/2 win. Buckosky followed in second with Bocksnich third.

Full list of race results can be found at www.localride.ca. Organized by “Local Ride Racing” in cooperation with Cycling BC and the city of Pitt Meadows.

BC road racing continues with Thornhill Circuit Race August 1, Hatzic Valley Road Race August 15 and the Gravel Omnium August 28,29. For more information and to register go to www.localride.ca.

Rob Wilton (rjmedia.tech and @rjmedia.tech) is a freelance photographer and writer in Langley, B.C.