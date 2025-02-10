Join a free XC Ski and Fat Bike experience in Manitoba

UM Properties is inviting the public to a free cross-country skiing and fat biking event at Southwood Circle from Feb. 13 to 15. The event will take place at 230 University Crescent, next to the University of Manitoba campus.

The event is in partnership with Winnipeg Trails and Kendrick’s Outdoor Adventures and is open to all ages and skill levels. Free equipment rentals, ski instruction, and guided fat bike tours will be available. Complimentary beverages will also be provided by Perk Mobile Coffee.

Southwood Circle’s new cross-country ski and fat bike trails are groomed weekly and open to the public year-round. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own equipment and explore the trails before or after the event.

As part of the Valentine’s weekend, UM Properties is offering a Grand Valentine’s Giveaway. Anyone who registers and attends the event will be entered for a chance to win a Romance Package at the Fort Garry Hotel. The Romance Package at the Fort Garry Hotel includes an overnight stay for two, complimentary self-parking, a bottle of sparkling wine with chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to the room, and breakfast for two at the Oval Room Brasserie.

The event offers a great opportunity to experience Winnipeg’s winter trails all for free, plus a chance to win a special getaway.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit: https://southwoodcircle.start.page/