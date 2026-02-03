Join Cody Scott for a Team Canada Zwift ride and unlock the national team jersey

It’s February, and if you’re in a cold part of Canada (yes, we know Vancouver and Vancouver Island folks—it’s nice and warm and lots of liquid sunshine) then you may be getting sick of riding indoors by now. Here’s a nice way to mix it up.

Cody Scott, who recently represented Canada in the elite men’s field at the 2026 UCI ‘cross worlds in Hulst, The Netherlands will lead this week’s Team Canada Zwift ride.

You can listen to Scott as he shares insights from the recent ‘cross season–he did a whole bunch of races over and above the worlds, ask questions, and ride alongside him in real time.

Plus, participating is the only way to unlock the exclusive Team Canada jersey on Zwift. New kit day, digital style.

Wednesday Team Canada Ride with Cody Scott

Feb. 4 • 8:00 p.m. EST

More details on Zwift.com