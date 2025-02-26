Join the first BVC Mania racing weekend at the Burnaby Velodrome

The Burnaby Velodrome Club (BVC) is hosting its inaugural BVC Mania racing weekend from March 14 to 16. The event will feature a variety of track cycling competitions for endurance riders, sprinters, juniors, and Friday Night Racing participants. Race director David Gerth has organized the weekend’s schedule, which includes sprint and endurance races, junior clinics, and a training camp.

The weekend will begin on Friday, March 14, with a special edition of Friday Night Racing. The program will feature three surprise endurance races, with live race announcing and DJing by Jeff Kemp and Sarah Koney. The evening will conclude with podium ceremonies and celebrations.

On Saturday, March 15, the focus will shift to sprint events. The morning session will begin at 9 a.m. with flying 200-metre sprints to determine seedings for a two-round match sprint tournament. The afternoon will include a 500-metre match sprint, which will count toward the overall sprint omnium and will also be used for seeding in the Keirin tournament. Awards will be presented for best overall performance, as well as top youth and women riders.

Junior riders will have opportunities throughout the weekend, with youth races, clinics, and workout sessions. An under-17 and junior training camp will be led by Tim Sherstobitoff. Additional details on Junior Mania will be announced on March 4.

To reg, head on over to BurnabyVelodrome.ca