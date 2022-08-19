Jump in the Rockin’ Raccoon Ride, a fun day for charity

The Rockin’ Racoon Ride is back for 2022 and bigger than ever. It’s a ride, and perfect and is for riders of all ages and levels. The Rockin’ Racoon takes place Sunday, September 25, and raises money for Daily Bread, one of Canada’s largest food banks serving the Greater Toronto Area. Daily bread fights hunger and tackles the issues of food insecurity.

The Rockin’ Racoon goes through the Uxbridge area, on both roads and trails. There’s three options available: 20 km, 50 km, or 100 km. The 50 km and 100 km option are mixed terrain, so you’ll want to use your gravel bike. The 20 km ride is perfect for families, and is mostly pavement and less rough stuff. So you can use whatever bike you have, but the organizers do recommend not to bring a super-skinny tire road bike.

Former Canadian national champion Andrew Randell will lead the 100 km option. “We’ll try to stick together until the end where we’ll have a little fun. Our ride leaders in the 50km and the 20km will be there to keep the vibe fun and positive,” the former pro said.

If you’re interested in joining the Rockin’ Racoon this year, you can sign up on RockinRacoon.ca. Registration is $150 which includes a $50 donation to Daily Bread.