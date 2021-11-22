Life Time announces new national Grand Prix Cycling race series

Life Time, the American lifestyle brand with more than 30 athletic events nationwide, announced Monday the launch of the Life Time Grand Prix for elite cyclists. The new series is comprised of six races including both new and established events like Big Sugar Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and brings a healthy competition amongst elite cyclists. Men and women from a range of disciplines will compete for a $250,000 prize purse at the end of the series.

“Life Time is proud to play a part in the changing landscape of professional and recreational cycling in the US. After many years of declining participation, we’re experiencing a groundswell of growth, in both amateur and professional field sizes, especially in our gravel and mountain bike events,” said Kimo Seymour, President of Media and Events at Life Time. “Through the Life Time Grand Prix, we are excited to offer an opportunity for professional cyclist to achieve their potential domestically, and for fans of cycling to be able to engage with those athletes.”

The 2022 Life Time Grand Prix Series Lineup

April 7-10: marathon mountain bike race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, Calif.

June 4: 321 km UNBOUND Gravel in Emporia, Kans.

July 9: 112 km Crusher in the Tushar in Beaver, Utah

August: 13: Leadville Trail 100 MTB in Leadville, Colo.

September 17: 64 km Chequamegon MTB in Cable, Wisc.

October 22: 160 km Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Ark.

More details are available on Life Time Grand Prix.