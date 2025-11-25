Madison session kicks off Ontario Cycling’s winter track clinic series

Want to learn some new skills this winter? How about one of the coolest disciplines in track racing?

The madison session starts things off for Ontario Cycling’s winter track clinic series.

Youth racers who want to aim for next year’s junior or under-19 championships can sign up for the skills clinic on Dec. 20. Ontario Cycling has put together a fresh set of one-day Advanced Track Skills clinics this winter. It all begins with a session focused on the Madison on Dec. 20. These clinics target youth athletes getting ready for the 2026 junior or under-19 Canadian track championships. The programming works to improve technical skills and race strategies in various disciplines.

Each clinic gets led by provincial track coach David Jack. He will work with guest coaches too. The sessions mix on-track training with off-bike workshops. Those cover things like nutrition, strength and conditioning, plus video reviews. Registration for each one closes five days ahead of the session.

Athletes need to be age-eligible for the 2026 junior or under-19 track championships. They also must have prior experience racing at the national or provincial championships in the under-17 or under-19 categories.

The winter clinic schedule looks like this. On Dec. 20, there is the Advanced Track Skills session on Madison. Registration for that one is open now. Then on Jan. 31, Advanced Track Skills covers Standing Starts. Registration opens soon for that. February 14 brings Advanced Track Skills on Sprint number two. That registration opens soon as well. Finally, March 7 has Advanced Track Skills on Madison number two. Registration for it opens soon too.

The sessions run from about 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Finalized schedules go out to participants three to five days before each event.