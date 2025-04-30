Mardis cyclistes de Lachine returns for 45th edition

Mardis cyclistes de Lachine will return for its 45th edition this summer, running weekly from May 27 to Aug. 5, 2025.

The crits will once again take place every Tuesday evening, beginning at 5:15 p.m. The races are expected to once draw both high-level cyclists and large crowds to the urban circuit in Lachine.

The series typically attracts a large amount of spectators and amateur riders each season.

Family-friendly events and open ride planned

Alongside the races, organizers plan to set up a food and drink area in collaboration with Messorem brewery, inflatable games, children’s face painting, and other family-friendly attractions.

On the final day of the season, Aug. 5, organizers will again host the Cyclovia de Lachine — a non-competitive, open ride on the official course. Locals can ride the route at their own pace in a car-free setting, a few hours before the final race.

A race with a long history

Mardis cyclistes de Lachine was founded in 1978 by Joseph Rossi. In 2019, he handed over the crit series to Marc and Jean François Néron, the owners of Cycle Néron shops. In 2022, the series was paused — only to be brought back to life in 2023 by Dominic Rossi, son of Joseph.

It is definitely one of the most well-known crit series in Canada. Many notable riders have competed in the Tuesday night races, including Cadel Evans, Floyd Landis, Steve Bauer, Svein Tuft, Lyne Bessette, Guillaume Boivin, Antoine Duchesne, François Parisien, and Hugo Houle.

The events take place around LaSalle Park named in honour of the founder (Place Joseph Tino Rossi), on a 1.61 km circuit.