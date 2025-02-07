Montreal’s 2025 Winter Cycling Forum is taking place on Saturday, at the Agora du Cœur des sciences. The event, which begins at 10 a.m., is geared toward both experienced winter cyclists and those interested in learning more about biking in cold weather. Discussions will cover essential topics for winter riders such as appropriate gear, bike maintenance for snowy conditions, and safety considerations when sharing the road.

At 1 p.m., speakers from municipal government, cycling advocacy, and even the field of astrophysics will share their perspectives on winter cycling infrastructure and policy.

Some of the speakers include:

Julie Roy, city councillor for Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Marianne Giguère, executive committee member responsible for mobility

Jean-François Rheault, president and C.E.O. of Vélo Québec

Olivier Hernandez, director of the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium

The day will wrap up with a group ride through the city at 2 p.m., organized in collaboration with the Montreal Police Service (SPVM). Participants can warm up with coffee and hot chocolate at the finish.

The event is free to attend, and year-round BIXI bike stations are available nearby for those without a winter-ready bicycle.

