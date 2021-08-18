Paralympics: What events will Canada’s para-cyclists compete in?

The Tokyo Paralympics are about to kick off and many of the Canadians competing in cycling events are already in Japan.

The Games run from Tuesday, Aug. 24, to Sunday, Sep. 5, 2021 and Canadian para-cyclists will compete from Aug. 25 to Sept.2.

The nine cyclists competing will line up in a number of events. Here is the breakdown of when they will be racing.

Road races

Tuesday, Aug. 31

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, all of Canada’s Paralympic cyclists will compete at the Fuji International Speedway.

Kate O’Brien, of Calgary, Ab. and Midale, Sk.’s Keely Shaw will race in the women’s C4 time trial. B.C. Cyclist Tristen Chernove will race in the men’s C2 time trial, Ross Wilson, of Sherwood Park, Ab., will race the men’s C1 time trial and Quebecois cyclist Marie-Ève Croteau and Shelley Gautier (Niagara Falls, On.) will take on the women’s T1-2 time trial.

In the handcycling category, Alex Hyndman of Morpeth, On. and Victoriaville Qc.’s Charles Moreau will both compete in the men’s H3 time trial.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Hyndman and Moreau won’t have much time to recover before the men’s H3 road race, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Thursday, Sept. 2

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Chernove, Wilson, O’Brien and Shaw will line up at the Fuji International Speedway once more for the men’s C1-3 road race and women’s C4-5 road race.

Gautier and Croteau will also compete on Thursday, in the women’s T1-2 road race.

Track races

Wednesday, Aug. 25

O’Brien and Shaw will line up for the women’s C4 3,000m Individual Pursuit on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Izu Velodrome.

Thursday, Aug. 26

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Wilson races the men’s C1 3,000m individual pursuit and Chernove races the men’s C2 3,000m individual pursuit.

Friday, Aug. 27

Friday will see O’Brien and Shaw racing in the women’s C4-5 500m time trial and Wilson and Chernove in the men’s C1-3 1,000m time trial.

Saturday, Aug. 28

The mixed C1-5 750m Team Sprint, featuring racers in all the ‘C’ categories, will take place on the final day of track racing at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Canadian Paralympic Cyclists

Tristen Chernove – C2 – Cranbrook, BC

Marie-Ève Croteau – T2 – Québec City, QC

Joey Desjardins – H3 – Hawkesbury, ON

Shelley Gautier – T1 – Niagara Falls, ON

Alex Hyndman – H3 – Morpeth, ON

Charles Moreau – H3 – Victoriaville, QC

Kate O’Brien – C4 – Calgary, AB

Keely Shaw – C4 – Midale, SK

Ross Wilson – C1 – Sherwood Park, AB