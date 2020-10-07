Pelotons return to BC with Jeremy’s Roubaix and Rock the Ridge

BC moved to Phase 3 of its ‘Return to Sport’ plan in late August, but most racing has remained in time trial format. Now, the organizers of Jeremy’s Roubaix and Rock the Ridge say they’re ready to safely move to a bunch racing format with Jeremy’s Roubaix on Sunday, Oct. 25 and Rock the Ridge (a gravel race), on Nov. 1.



The organizers, Local Ride Racing, say that even with most restrictions on sports events lifted, organizing a bike race with many stakeholders still proved to be very complex. Working together with Cycling BC and the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge the events have been planned with numerous precautions in place.

“I was not willing to give up the fight as I really wanted to have a bike race happen in 2020,” says race organizer Barry Lyster. “Done properly, bike racing can be held in a COVID-19 responsible format. We hope that these bike races will be a template that will open the door for ongoing races throughout the pandemic. Even with limited entry, these races will still provide the full-on racing experience, complete with a sprint finish and a socially distanced podium for the winners.”



“We hope that this regional race will help kindle the spirit of cycling in BC.”

Precautions

The events will be run under specific Covid-19 rules. Two cohorts of 50 riders each will begin the race at separate start times. The cohorts will each contain two race categories.

Masks will be mandatory at all times except while racing, and riders will be required to carry their masks with them in case they require outside assistance.

In an attempt to establish a stronger cohort of riders between races, the two events will be sold as a two-pack. If there are open spots after Oct. 11 single race entries will be sold.

Support from the races will go towards Local Ride Racings Female U21 High Performance Race Team, a new team debuting in 2021.

Registration for Jeremy’s Roubaix and Rock the Ridge opens Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 pm.