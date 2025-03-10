Rally to save Toronto bike lanes

On March 18, cyclists will be meeting to protest Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s moves against bike lanes.

In November 2024, Bill 212 was passed in Ontario. This gives the province the authority to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue, drawing criticism from cycling advocates. Known formally as the “Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, 2024,” the law also requires municipalities to obtain provincial approval before converting vehicle lanes into bike lanes.

Cyclists will be meeting at 7:30 a.m. on March 18 at Queen’s Park South Lawn in Toronto. As far as the route, more details will be given then for security reasons.

For more informatio, you can visit this Instagram link.