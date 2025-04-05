Ride and chat with Remco Evenepoel

After a long recovery from a serious collision that kept him off the bike for over four months, Remco Evenepoel is making his comeback. On December 3, he was hospitalized after being doored by a postal vehicle driver while out on a training ride. The Paris Olympic Games double gold winner suffered fractures in his right shoulder blade, ribs, and wrist. His start to the 2025 season was delayed until De Brabantse Pijl on April 18.

The two-time Olympic champion will return to cycling on Tuesday, April 8, with a virtual training session on the indoor training platform BKOOL, As well as riding he will also be chatting with fans via Instagram Live.

During the session, he’ll talk about his recovery, how his form is coming along, and his plans for the season ahead.

The event will take place at 12:00 PM EDT and anyone interested can join in for free using a 7-day trial on BKOOL’s platform. All you need is a smart bike or a virtual trainer to ride along. Whether you’re on a computer, tablet, or smartphone, fans from around the world can participate.

To learn more head on over to Bkool.com